Whistler: Your Next Summer Vacation

Nestled in gorgeous British Columbia is a mountain oasis typically thought to be a Winter destination. However, in the Summer months, temperatures climb and previously snow-capped peaks thaw to reveal alpine wildflowers. Maybe Whistler already has your heart for snow-sports and après, or perhaps you’re hearing about Whistler for the first time. Either way, we just found your new favorite Summer vacation spot. This iconic BC destination will have you not wanting to leave.

Whistler is all thriller and no filler. Enjoy luxe and adventure against the backdrop of two massive side-by-side mountains. Whistler Blackcomb’s alpine is a quiet, expansive change of pace, with easy access via gondola to a range of summer activities for both the adventure-seeker and the sightseer. Have an appreciation for nature? Inspired by the mountains? Whistler offers a wide breadth of high alpine experiences you won’t want to miss.

The alpine experience is a must-do during summer in Whistler, with both Whistler and Blackcomb mountains offering incredible hiking trails, biking trails, and stunning sightseeing opportunities. Consider taking the record-breaking PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola, offering unparalleled 360° views of the mountains and the valley below. You might even spot some of BC’s amazing wildlife. Or, take the open-air Peak Chair up to the Cloudraker Skybridge suspension bridge and cross over to Raven’s Eye lookout to enjoy breathtaking, 360° views from Whistler’s Peak. Looking for more of an in-depth experience? Take a guided hiking tour and learn from a knowledgeable guide or set out on your own on some of the most incredible alpine trails. Unwind at the Umbrella Bar with a great cocktail and an even better view. Wildflowers, wildlife and Whistler’s natural beauty await.

Looking to play a round of golf? Whistler boasts four championship courses from some of the world’s top designers. For a faster paced sport, Whistler, a leader in the mountain bike industry world-wide, offers a wide variety of riding for all levels and tastes, and continually pushes the boundaries on trail development. Test your cross-country biking skills or check out the Whistler Mountain Bike Park for the ultimate gravity-fed, downhill biking experience. Adventure activities for the whole family include ziplining, ATV and RZR tours, bungee, canoeing, paddleboarding, heli-sightseeing and white water rafting. There is so much to do - you’ll be extending your trip to see it all!

Whistler is host to amazing dining and luxury accommodations. Hit some of the authentic pubs or sample the delicious street food. Experience some of the more elevated dining options, taste your way through a brewery, or savor caviar and champagne at Alpine Lake. Discover the many ways to dine in this mountain town.

Getting to Whistler is easy–less than a 2-hour drive from Vancouver. Staying in Whistler is also a breeze with flexible, varied and inclusive options for all travelers from gorgeous hotels to unique vacation rentals. The favorable exchange rate will have you excited to visit the Whistler Village shops.

Summer is Whistler’s best kept secret. Let the Coast Mountains of British Columbia overwhelm you with their natural beauty and endless entertainment. A place with a beautifully storied history and rich, abundant terrain will undoubtedly become your new favorite Summer vacation destination. To start planning your Summer vacation, or learn more about all that Whistler has to offer, please visit http://whistler.com/summer.