No. 10 - BDO USA LLP
515 S. Flower St. 4th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Headcount in Los Angeles County
- Total number of CPAs: 96
- Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 305
- Total number of employees: 339
Headquarters: Chicago
Year established: 1910
Offices firmwide: 80
Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Advisory, Business Management, M&A, Internal Audit, Estate Planning
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Top Local Executive: Fred Tan, Partner and Tax Practice Leader