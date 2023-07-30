No. 10 - BDO USA LLP

bdo.com

515 S. Flower St. 4th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Headcount in Los Angeles County

  • Total number of CPAs: 96
  • Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 305
  • Total number of employees: 339

Headquarters: Chicago

Year established: 1910

Offices firmwide: 80

Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Advisory, Business Management, M&A, Internal Audit, Estate Planning

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Accounting Leaders 2023

Top Local Executive: Fred Tan, Partner and Tax Practice Leader