hb.cpa

Top local executive: Luba Kvitchko, Partner in Charge

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 20

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 30

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 65

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, Tax

Industries served: Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate

Number of offices firmwide: 5

Year established: 1922

Primary Los Angeles County location: 550 N. Brand Blvd., 14th Floor, Glendale 91203

Headquarter(s): N/A

