Top local executive: Ken Coelho, Partner

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 89

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 439

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 488

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Professional Services

Number of offices firmwide: 24

Year established: 1969

Primary Los Angeles County location: 11766 Wilshire Blvd., Ninth Floor, Los Angeles 90025

Secondary Los Angeles County location: 21650 W. Oxnard St., Suite 2400, Woodland Hills 91367

Headquarter(s): San Ramon, CA

