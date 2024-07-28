armanino.com

Top local executive: Julissa Quirk, Partner

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 68

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 116

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 158

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: High-Net-Worth Individuals, Professional Services

Number of offices firmwide: 24

Year established: 1969

Primary Orange County location: 18101 Von Karman Ave., Suite 1400, Irvine 92612

Headquarter(s): San Ramon, CA

