Top local executive: Marshall Solomon, Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 238
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 943
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 1081
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax
Other accounting services offered: Finance Transformation, Outsourcing Services
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Other industries served: Public Sector, Life Sciences
Number of offices firmwide: 150
Year established: 1895
Primary Orange County location: 695 Town Center Drive, Suite 1000, Costa Mesa 92626
Headquarter(s): New York, NY