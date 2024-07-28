deloitte.com

Top local executive: Marshall Solomon, Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 238

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 943

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 1081

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Finance Transformation, Outsourcing Services

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Public Sector, Life Sciences

Number of offices firmwide: 150

Year established: 1895

Primary Orange County location: 695 Town Center Drive, Suite 1000, Costa Mesa 92626

Headquarter(s): New York, NY

