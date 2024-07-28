Top local executive: Vicken Haleblian, CEO & Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 211
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 423
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 535
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, M&A, Tax
Industries served: Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Other industries served: High Net Worth Individuals and Family Offices; Healthcare & Life Sciences; Manufacturing, Retail & Distribution; Media & Entertainment; and Affordable Housing
Number of offices firmwide: 12
Year established: 1991
Primary Los Angeles County location: 11444 W. Olympic Blvd., 11th Floor, Los Angeles 90064
Headquarter(s): West Los Angeles, CA