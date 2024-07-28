kpmg.com

Top local executive: Michelle Wroan, Office Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 195

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 1143

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 1298

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Number of offices firmwide: 663

Year established: 1897

Primary Los Angeles County location: 550 S. Hope St., Suite 1500, Suite 1500, Los Angeles 91354

Headquarter(s): New York, NY

