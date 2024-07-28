Top local executive: Carol Suruki-Carmany, Partner in Charge
Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 68
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 175
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 228
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, Tax
Other accounting services offered: Corp. Finance, Deal Advisory, EBP, ESG, International
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Tech
Other industries served: Construction, Apparel, Food & Beverage, Restaurants, Aerospace & Defense, Higher Education, IT/Cybersecurity
Number of offices firmwide: 36
Year established: 1913
Primary Los Angeles County location: 21700 Oxnard St., Suite 300, Woodland Hills 91367
Secondary Los Angeles County location: 222 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1400, El Segundo 90245
Headquarter(s): Seattle, WA