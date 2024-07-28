mossadams.com

Top local executive: Carol Suruki-Carmany, Partner in Charge

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 68

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 175

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 228

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Corp. Finance, Deal Advisory, EBP, ESG, International

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Tech

Other industries served: Construction, Apparel, Food & Beverage, Restaurants, Aerospace & Defense, Higher Education, IT/Cybersecurity

Number of offices firmwide: 36

Year established: 1913

Primary Los Angeles County location: 21700 Oxnard St., Suite 300, Woodland Hills 91367

Secondary Los Angeles County location: 222 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1400, El Segundo 90245

Headquarter(s): Seattle, WA

