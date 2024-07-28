mossadams.com

Top local executive: Shannan Gardner, Partner in Charge

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 128

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 257

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 303

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Valuations

Industries served: Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Consumer Products, Transportation, Apparel, Dealer Services, Food & Beverage, Restaurants, Life Sciences, Private Equity

Number of offices firmwide: 36

Year established: 1913

Primary Orange County location: 2040 Main St., Suite 900, Irvine 92614

Headquarter(s): Seattle, WA

