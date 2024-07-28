Top local executive: Walt Brasch, Office Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 18
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 35
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 35
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, M&A, Tax
Other accounting services offered: Tax Controversy, International Tax
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Other industries served: Public Companies
Number of offices firmwide: 26
Year established: 1920
Primary Los Angeles County location: 2381 E. Rosecrans Ave., Suite 350, El Segundo 90245
Secondary Los Angeles County location: 12100 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1420, Los Angeles 90025
Headquarter(s): New York, NY