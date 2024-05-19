acmartin.com

Primary Southern California Office: 900 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 2800, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Secondary Southern California Office: 401 W. A St., Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92101

Year Established: 1906

Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $46,702,643

2022 Total Revenue: $49,399,532

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 39

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 125

Number of Offices in Southern California: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 3

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Multifamily, Data Center, Hospitality, Land

Other Property Types: Civic, Higher Education, Aviation, Adaptive Reuse

Top Active Projects: Autodesk Technology and Engagement Center at California State University, Northridge, Los Angeles World Airports: Terminal Vertical Cores (5.5 and 7), and Consolidated Rental Car Center (ConRAC), Residences at West Edge (former Martin Cadillac site).

Top Local Executive(s): Tom Hsieh - President & CEO