Primary Southern California Office: 900 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 2800, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Secondary Southern California Office: 401 W. A St., Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92101
Year Established: 1906
Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $46,702,643
2022 Total Revenue: $49,399,532
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 39
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 125
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 3
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Multifamily, Data Center, Hospitality, Land
Other Property Types: Civic, Higher Education, Aviation, Adaptive Reuse
Top Active Projects: Autodesk Technology and Engagement Center at California State University, Northridge, Los Angeles World Airports: Terminal Vertical Cores (5.5 and 7), and Consolidated Rental Car Center (ConRAC), Residences at West Edge (former Martin Cadillac site).
Top Local Executive(s): Tom Hsieh - President & CEO
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.