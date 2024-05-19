Share
Primary Southern California Office: 300 S. Grand Ave., Ninth Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Year Established: 1990
Headquarter(s): Dallas, TX
2023 Total Revenue: $732,929,442
2022 Total Revenue: $568,154,371
Total Number of Employees: 268
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: NA
Property Types: Office, Retail, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land
Top Active Projects: Intuit Dome, 3545 Wilshire Blvd, Grand Avenue Parcel Q
Top Local Executive(s): Tim Smith - Executive Vice President & Eric Schreiner - Executive Vice President
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.