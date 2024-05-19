arcadis.com

Primary Southern California Office: 333 S. Hope St., Suite C200, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Year Established: 1888

Headquarter(s): Amsterdam, Netherlands

2023 Total Revenue: $9,239,342

2022 Total Revenue: $9,109,000

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 112

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 430

Number of Offices in Southern California: 4

Number of Offices Firmwide: 254

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality

Other Property Types: Planning and Urban Design, Mixed-Use, Government & Civic, Education, Transit,

Top Active Projects: Seaport, Olympic + Hill, LAUSD 92nd Elementary School Comprehensive Modernization

Top Local Executive(s): Brian Cravens - Principal