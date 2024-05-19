Primary Southern California Office: 100 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 1500, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Secondary Southern California Office: 500 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Year Established: 1967
Headquarter(s): New York, NY & Santa Monica, CA
2023 Transaction Volume: $7,215,000,000
2023 Sales Volume: $7,215,000,000
2023 Lease Volume: N/A
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 45
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 137
Number of Southern California Offices: 2
Number of Offices Firmwide: 21
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land
Top Local Executive(s):
Mike Van Konynenburg - President
Jay Borzi - Managing Director
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.