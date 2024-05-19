Share
Primary Southern California Office: 3733 Motor Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90034
Year Established: 1927
Headquarter(s): Falls Church, VA
2023 Total Revenue: $148,574,480
2022 Total Revenue: $95,519,487
Total Number of Employees: 63
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 14
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Medical, Data Center
Other Property Types: Laboratory / life sciences
Top Active Projects: Siemens Wellwater Pomona, Westlake Labs, The Entertainment Community Fund Hollywood
Top Local Executive(s): Trevor Coffey - Senior Vice President
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.