hksinc.com

Primary Southern California Office: 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1850, Los Angeles, CA 90024

Secondary Southern California Office: 3366 N. Torrey Pines Court, Suite 100, La Jolla, CA 92037

Year Established: 1939

Headquarter(s): Dallas, TX

2023 Total Revenue: $27,947,286

2022 Total Revenue: $27,000,000

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 35

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 106

Number of Offices in Southern California: 2

Number of Offices Firmwide: 29

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land

Other Property Types: Sports arenas, performing arts venues, academic/educational and life science/technology

Top Active Projects: NoHo District Mixed-Use Transit-Oriented Development, UCSD Theatre District Living and Learning Neighborhood, HCA Riverside Patient Tower Expansion and 2023 Seismic Compliance

Top Local Executive(s): Scott Hunter - Regional Director