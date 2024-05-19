hok.com

Primary Southern California Office: 757 S. Alameda St., Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Year Established: 1955

Headquarter(s): St. Louis, MO

2023 Total Revenue: $41,000,000

2022 Total Revenue: $38,600,000

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 25

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 80

Number of Offices in Southern California: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 26

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality

Other Property Types: Aviation + Transportation, Government, Higher Education, Mixed-Use, Science + Technology, Corporate Interiors, Urban Planning

Top Active Projects: UCLA Neuropsychiatric Replacement Hospital, USC Ginsburg Human-Centered Computation Hall, Caltech Ginsburg Center for Quantum Precision Measurement

Top Local Executive(s): Anne Fletcher - Managing Principal and Adaeze Cadet - Design Principal