Primary Southern California Office: 757 S. Alameda St., Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Year Established: 1955
Headquarter(s): St. Louis, MO
2023 Total Revenue: $41,000,000
2022 Total Revenue: $38,600,000
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 25
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 80
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 26
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality
Other Property Types: Aviation + Transportation, Government, Higher Education, Mixed-Use, Science + Technology, Corporate Interiors, Urban Planning
Top Active Projects: UCLA Neuropsychiatric Replacement Hospital, USC Ginsburg Human-Centered Computation Hall, Caltech Ginsburg Center for Quantum Precision Measurement
Top Local Executive(s): Anne Fletcher - Managing Principal and Adaeze Cadet - Design Principal
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.