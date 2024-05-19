jll.com

Primary Southern California Office: 515 Flower St., Suite 1300, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Secondary Southern California Office: 2029 Century Park East, 30th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90067

Year Established: 1783

Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL

2023 Transaction Volume: $13,302,542,155

2023 Sales Volume: $7,231,240,958

2023 Lease Volume: $6,071,301,197

Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 188

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 306

Number of Southern California Offices: 8

Number of Offices Firmwide: 330

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land

Top Local Executive(s):

Tom Maloney - Executive Managing Director and President of Office Tenant Representation

Charlie Smith - Senior Managing Director and Broker Lead for the Los Angeles Region