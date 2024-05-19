kennedywilsonservices.com

Primary Southern California Office: 151 S. El Camino Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Year Established: 1977

Headquarter(s): Beverly Hills, CA

2023 Transaction Volume: $196,845,828

2023 Sales Volume: $45,915,000

2023 Lease Volume: $150,930,828

Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 18

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 31

Number of Southern California Offices: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 9

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land

Top Local Executive(s):

Ed Sachse - President