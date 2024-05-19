Primary Southern California Office: 151 S. El Camino Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Year Established: 1977
Headquarter(s): Beverly Hills, CA
2023 Transaction Volume: $196,845,828
2023 Sales Volume: $45,915,000
2023 Lease Volume: $150,930,828
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 18
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 31
Number of Southern California Offices: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 9
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land
Top Local Executive(s):
Ed Sachse - President
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.