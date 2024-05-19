nmrk.com

Primary Southern California Office: 700 Flower St., Suite 2500, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Year Established: 1929

Headquarter(s): New York, NY

2023 Transaction Volume: $4,592,796,408

2023 Sales Volume: $2,222,999,231

2023 Lease Volume: $2,369,797,177

Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 130

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 68

Number of Southern California Offices: 7

Number of Offices Firmwide: 170

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land

Top Local Executive(s):

Nick DiPaolo - Executive Vice President, Regional Managing Director, Southwest Market Leader