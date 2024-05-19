turnerconstruction.com

Primary Southern California Office: 1900 S. State College Blvd., Suite 150, Anaheim, CA 92806

Secondary Southern California Office: 515 S. Flower St., Suite 1050, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Year Established: 1902

Headquarter(s): New York, NY

2023 Total Revenue: $945,000,000

2022 Total Revenue: $920,000,000

Total Number of Employees: 300

Number of Offices in Southern California: 2

Number of Offices Firmwide: 50

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality

Other Property Types: K-12 Education, Higher Education, Pharmaceutical, Sports/Public Assembly, Aviation

Top Active Projects: Intuit Dome, Keck Medicine of USC -Pasadena Medical Office Building, Windward School Innovation & Arts Center - Los Angeles

Top Local Executive(s): Reed McMains - Vice President & General Manager