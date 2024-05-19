Primary Southern California Office: 1900 S. State College Blvd., Suite 150, Anaheim, CA 92806
Secondary Southern California Office: 515 S. Flower St., Suite 1050, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Year Established: 1902
Headquarter(s): New York, NY
2023 Total Revenue: $945,000,000
2022 Total Revenue: $920,000,000
Total Number of Employees: 300
Number of Offices in Southern California: 2
Number of Offices Firmwide: 50
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality
Other Property Types: K-12 Education, Higher Education, Pharmaceutical, Sports/Public Assembly, Aviation
Top Active Projects: Intuit Dome, Keck Medicine of USC -Pasadena Medical Office Building, Windward School Innovation & Arts Center - Los Angeles
Top Local Executive(s): Reed McMains - Vice President & General Manager
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.