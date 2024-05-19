vtbs.com

Primary Southern California Office: 1738 Berkeley St., Santa Monica, CA 90404

Year Established: 1994

Headquarter(s): Santa Monica, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $12,000,000

2022 Total Revenue: $16,400,000

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 16

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 30

Number of Offices in Southern California: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 3

Property Types: Office, Retail, Multifamily

Other Property Types: Mixed-Use, Senior Living & Affordable Housing

Top Active Projects: Alta Fontana - Fontana, Canoga Park Apartments - Canoga Park, Jefferson / Buecking Apartments - Temecula

Top Local Executive(s): Johannes Van Tilburg - Principal and Navy F. Banvard - Managing Principal