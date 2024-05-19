Primary Southern California Office: 1738 Berkeley St., Santa Monica, CA 90404
Year Established: 1994
Headquarter(s): Santa Monica, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $12,000,000
2022 Total Revenue: $16,400,000
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 16
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 30
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 3
Property Types: Office, Retail, Multifamily
Other Property Types: Mixed-Use, Senior Living & Affordable Housing
Top Active Projects: Alta Fontana - Fontana, Canoga Park Apartments - Canoga Park, Jefferson / Buecking Apartments - Temecula
Top Local Executive(s): Johannes Van Tilburg - Principal and Navy F. Banvard - Managing Principal
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.