Primary Southern California Office: 909 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 400, El Segundo, CA 90245

Secondary Southern California Office: 2100 Main St., Suite 300, Irvine, CA 92614

Year Established: 1927

Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL

2023 Total Revenue: $531,720,000

2022 Total Revenue: $695,000,000

Total Number of Employees: 224

Number of Offices in Southern California: 4

Number of Offices Firmwide: 13

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality

Other Property Types: Religious and Cultural, Government/Public Service, Entertainment, Education

Top Active Projects: LAX Midfield Satellite Concourse South, Wisteria at Warner Center, LA Harbor College Southeast Hall

Top Local Executive(s): John Finn - President & Mike Byrne - Executive Vice President