waremalcomb.com

Primary Southern California Office: 10 Edelman, Irvine, CA 92618

Secondary Southern California Office: 915 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 2150, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Year Established: 1972

Headquarter(s): Irvine, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $26,149,328

2022 Total Revenue: $29,804,693

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 19

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 157

Number of Offices in Southern California: 3

Number of Offices Firmwide: 28

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land

Other Property Types: public/government, education, community, science and technology, entertainment and industrial cold and food

Top Active Projects: Sylmar Studios, Orange County Music and Dance School, Stoddard Wells Industrial Park

Top Local Executive(s): Sergio Valentini - Southern California Regional Principal and Alicia Zaro - Regional Director