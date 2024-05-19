zgf.com

Primary Southern California Office: 515 S. Flower St., Suite 3700, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Year Established: 1991

Headquarter(s): Portland, OR

2023 Total Revenue: $39,875,172

2022 Total Revenue: $44,911,986

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 39

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 91

Number of Offices in Southern California: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 7

Property Types: Office, Medical, Hospitality

Top Active Projects: California Science Center, Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center

Top Local Executive(s): Mitra Memari - Managing Partner