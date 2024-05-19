Share
Primary Southern California Office: 515 S. Flower St., Suite 3700, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Year Established: 1991
Headquarter(s): Portland, OR
2023 Total Revenue: $39,875,172
2022 Total Revenue: $44,911,986
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 39
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 91
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 7
Property Types: Office, Medical, Hospitality
Top Active Projects: California Science Center, Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center
Top Local Executive(s): Mitra Memari - Managing Partner
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.