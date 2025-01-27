Lucas Hedges and Naomi Ackie were like old friends, even in the bathtub

Eva Victor, Lucas Hedges and Naomi Ackie from “Sorry, Baby” stopped by the L.A. Times Studios @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve to talk about Victor’s first film as an actor and director, Hedges’ scene entrances and a very good and talented cat.