Parents hate 'Captain Underpants,' 2013's most-challenged book series

What is there not to love about "Captain Underpants"? Plenty, according to the legions of parents and other concerned citizens who lodged formal complaints against it with librarians, making it the most-challenged book series of 2013. The American Library Assn.'s annual State of America's Libraries Report, released Sunday, includes a list of the top 10 most frequently challenged books in the country. For the second year in a row, "Captain Underpants" by Dav Pilkey was the most-challenged book in America. In a statement, Pilkey said
he was surprised "that a series with no sex, no nudity, no drugs, no profanity and no more violence than a Superman cartoon has caused such an uproar." Take a look at the other books that made the 2013 list.
(By Carolyn Kellogg)