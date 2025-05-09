How Judy Blume’s books became a hot commodity in Hollywood, 50 years later

When Mara Brock Akil was a little girl, she voraciously read Judy Blume. Looking back, she sees her obsession as the start of her becoming a writer.

So when Akil heard that Blume was allowing her work to be translated to the screen, she was ready: “My little girl hand just shot up, ‘I want to do that!’” says Akil.

She adds that while this generation’s youth can search the internet for information — and, sometimes, misinformation — Blume was her own trusted source.

“The Information Age linked us and let us see things that we weren’t able to see or know, and Judy was that for us,” says Akil. “Judy was writing from a place that was really grounded and gave full humanity to young people and their lives. She took their lives seriously.”

Akil has channeled her affection for Blume’s work into a new adaptation of the author’s 1975 novel “Forever...,” which premiered Thursday on Netflix. Focused on two teens falling in love, the book contains sex scenes that placed it on banned lists from its inception — and Blume, whose work offers frank discussion of subjects like masturbation and menstruation, remains no stranger to banned book lists, despite selling more than 90 million books worldwide. But as censorship ramps up again, Blume has become something of a hot commodity in Hollywood. In addition to the documentary “Judy Blume Forever,” a feature film based on her novel “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” was released in 2023, an adaptation of “Summer Sisters” is in development at Hulu and an animated film based on “Superfudge” is in the works at Disney+.

Michael Cooper Jr. in “Forever.” (Hilary Bronwyn Gayle / Netflix)

Akil’s “Forever,” set in 2018 Los Angeles, stars Michael Cooper Jr. and Lovie Simone as the teenage leads — though the roles are gender-swapped from the novel. In 2020, while Akil was developing the adaptation, she tried to think of who the most vulnerable person is in society.

“I posit that the Black boy is the most vulnerable,” she says. “My muse is my oldest son, and through the portal of him I got to go into the generation and just really start to look at what was going on.”

While working on the project, she realized there are few depictions of boys and young men whose story is anchored in love, rather than relegating love to a side plot. “Mentally, emotionally, physically — they too deserve to fall in love and be desired and have someone fall in love with them,” she says. “And for Keisha — his honesty was attractive to her. How often do we ever really see that level of vulnerability be the leading guy?”

In true Blume style, Akil also incorporated a central issue affecting people today — technology.

“The phone is a big character in the show, because there’s a lot of duality to the phone,” she says.

Throughout the series, the characters use phones to connect and disconnect via blocked messages, lost voicemails and unfinished texts. In the premiere, the drama revolves around the dreaded disappearing ellipsis — that feeling when you can see someone typing and then it stops.

Mara Brock Akil. (Emma Feil)

Akil laughs when I bring it up: “At any age, that ellipsis will kick your butt.”

And when you add sex into the mix, everything becomes more charged. “The phone in the modern times is an extension of pleasure in sexuality, when used in a trusting way, and then it can be weaponized,” says Akil. “It can be so damaging to this generation’s future at a time in which mistakes are inherent in their development.”

It’s this keen awareness that the mistakes haven’t changed but the consequences have that grounds Akil’s version of “Forever.” “There’s a lot of real fear out there and real tough choices that parents are going through,” says Akil. “And in this era of mistakes, kids can make a mistake and die by exploring drugs or —”

She stops herself. “I get very emotional about the state of young people and their inability to make a mistake,” she says, “because I think most young people are actually making good choices.”

Akil says Blume and her family have seen the episodes more than once and told the showrunner she really enjoyed them. Akil remembers first meeting Blume.

“I was nervous. I wanted to be seen by her,” she says. “I fangirled out and she allowed it and then was, like, sit your soul down. We had a conversation, and it felt destined and magical. I was grateful that she listened, and it allowed me to come to the table saying, ‘I know how to translate this.’”

I ask Akil why she thinks Blume’s work continues to resonate, lasting for decades in its original form and spawning new projects to attract the next generation of viewers and, hopefully, readers.

“She’s relevant because she dared to tell us the truth,” says Akil. “And the truth is forever.”