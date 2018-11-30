Amparo Dávila's short stories are beautifully wrought nightmares

In the title story, a husband invites a man he met on a trip to move into his home, against his wife’s wishes. “I begged my husband not to condemn me to the torture of his company … he filled me with mistrust and horror.” This houseguest — “grim, sinister, with large yellowish eyes” — begins to stalk the wife, the children and the maid; he terrorizes them to the point of violence. After the maid’s son is badly beaten by the man, the husband, with cutting indifference, accuses his wife of being hysterical, arguing that their guest is harmless. But when the husband leaves for a business trip, the wife and maid, anguished and fearing for their lives and the lives of their children, resort to taking matters into their own hands. What follows is the stuff of Hitchcock-level suspense, of victims choosing retribution and escape — though in Dávila’s world no one can ever truly escape — in the presence of a towering threat.