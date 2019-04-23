Bill McKibben on how humans’ disconnection from nature is harming the environment

Civil disobedience strikes me as exactly right; I've been in handcuffs a bunch of times. It's not the only thing we need to do but its an important tool in the toolbox. John Brown did not have the examples of nonviolent resistance of Gandhi and Dr. King, which is superior in getting results than violent revolution — if you're going up against people who have a monopoly on power, choosing their weapons is not a great idea. As for secession, I'm quite congenial to the project of people breaking off but the problem is we have to be able to work together to some degree as a planet. They don't call it global warming for nothing. We need nations coming together. But at the moment that's not working in this country so we're working very hard at the city and state levels to get renewable energy.