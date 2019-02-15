Meet Paul Le Roux, the cyber criminal exposed in new books by Evan Ratliff and Elaine Shannon

Le Roux’s undoing was his zeal for the deal. Flagging the volume of his online pill slinging, drug enforcement officials in Minneapolis were on his trail from 2007. But by 2012 the breadth of his dealings had landed him in the crosshairs of the DEA’s special ops “960 group.” Agents cooked up a blockbuster coke-for-meth-and-meth-labs deal with a Colombian cartel to lure him to Liberia, where he was collared. In custody, he went undercover to reel in criminal associates. Which explains why this may be the first you’re hearing of Le Roux: His capture six-plus years ago went unannounced, and details of his crimes seeped out — reported in the New York Times and other outlets — only through his testimony at the trials of confederates he helped nab.