The week’s bestselling books, June 22

Hardcover fiction

1. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $30) An unlikely pair develops a life-altering bond.

2. Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books: $30) A vampiric tale follows three women across the centuries.

3. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $30) A story of friendship, love and adversity during the 1980s Space Shuttle program.

4. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) The bestselling crime writer returns with a new cop on a mission, this time on Catalina Island.

5. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between a group of teens 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.

6. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two writers compete for the chance to tell the larger-than-life story of an heiress.

7. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

8. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

9. The River Is Waiting by Wally Lamb (S&S/Marysue Rucci Books: $30) A young father grapples with tragedy and the search for redemption.

10. King of Ashes by S. A. Cosby (Flatiron Books: Pine & Cedar: $29) A man returns to his roots to save his family in this Southern crime epic.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A call to renew a politics of plenty and abandon the chosen scarcities that have deformed American life.

2. Steve Martin Writes the Written Word by Steve Martin (Grand Central Publishing: $30) A collection of greatest hits from the beloved actor and comedian.

3. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

4. How to Lose Your Mother by Molly Jong-Fast (Viking: $28) The author’s memoir on her intense relationship with her famed mother, writer Erica Jong.

5. Is a River Alive? by Robert Macfarlane (W. W. Norton & Co.: $32) The naturalist explores rivers as living beings whose fate is tied with our own.

6. The Book of Alchemy by Suleika Jaouad (Random House: $30) A guide to the art of journaling, with contributions from Jon Batiste, Salman Rushdie, Gloria Steinem and others.

7. The #1 Dad Book by James Patterson (Little, Brown & Co.: $25) The bestselling author’s tips on being a better father.

8. Mark Twain by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press: $45) The Pulitzer-winning biographer explores the life of the celebrated American writer.

9. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer and John Burgoyne (illustrator) (Scribner: $20) The “Braiding Sweetgrass” author on gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.

10. The Haves and Have-Yachts by Evan Osnos (Scribner: $30) A collection of essays exploring American oligarchy and the culture of excess.

Paperback fiction

1. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

2. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

3. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)

4. One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $19)

5. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

6. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)

7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

8. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

9. Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $20)

10. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)

2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

3. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

5. Catching the Big Fish by David Lynch (Tarcher: $20)

6. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

7. The Light Eaters by Zoë Schlanger (Harper Perennial: $20)

8. Waiting for Britney Spears by Jeff Weiss (MCD: $19)

9. Historic Los Angeles Roadsides by Mimi Slawoff (Reedy Press: $27)

10. Sociopath by Patric Gagne (Simon & Schuster: $20)