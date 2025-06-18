The week’s bestselling books, June 22
Hardcover fiction
1. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $30) An unlikely pair develops a life-altering bond.
2. Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books: $30) A vampiric tale follows three women across the centuries.
3. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $30) A story of friendship, love and adversity during the 1980s Space Shuttle program.
4. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) The bestselling crime writer returns with a new cop on a mission, this time on Catalina Island.
5. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between a group of teens 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.
6. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two writers compete for the chance to tell the larger-than-life story of an heiress.
7. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
8. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.
9. The River Is Waiting by Wally Lamb (S&S/Marysue Rucci Books: $30) A young father grapples with tragedy and the search for redemption.
10. King of Ashes by S. A. Cosby (Flatiron Books: Pine & Cedar: $29) A man returns to his roots to save his family in this Southern crime epic.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A call to renew a politics of plenty and abandon the chosen scarcities that have deformed American life.
2. Steve Martin Writes the Written Word by Steve Martin (Grand Central Publishing: $30) A collection of greatest hits from the beloved actor and comedian.
3. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.
4. How to Lose Your Mother by Molly Jong-Fast (Viking: $28) The author’s memoir on her intense relationship with her famed mother, writer Erica Jong.
5. Is a River Alive? by Robert Macfarlane (W. W. Norton & Co.: $32) The naturalist explores rivers as living beings whose fate is tied with our own.
6. The Book of Alchemy by Suleika Jaouad (Random House: $30) A guide to the art of journaling, with contributions from Jon Batiste, Salman Rushdie, Gloria Steinem and others.
7. The #1 Dad Book by James Patterson (Little, Brown & Co.: $25) The bestselling author’s tips on being a better father.
8. Mark Twain by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press: $45) The Pulitzer-winning biographer explores the life of the celebrated American writer.
9. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer and John Burgoyne (illustrator) (Scribner: $20) The “Braiding Sweetgrass” author on gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.
10. The Haves and Have-Yachts by Evan Osnos (Scribner: $30) A collection of essays exploring American oligarchy and the culture of excess.
Paperback fiction
1. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
2. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)
3. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)
4. One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $19)
5. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
6. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)
8. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)
9. Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $20)
10. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)
2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
3. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)
4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
5. Catching the Big Fish by David Lynch (Tarcher: $20)
6. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)
7. The Light Eaters by Zoë Schlanger (Harper Perennial: $20)
8. Waiting for Britney Spears by Jeff Weiss (MCD: $19)
9. Historic Los Angeles Roadsides by Mimi Slawoff (Reedy Press: $27)
10. Sociopath by Patric Gagne (Simon & Schuster: $20)
