Brazil’s sugar plantations were brutal — ‘Angola Janga’ follows the slaves who fought back

Approximately 50,000 slaves had arrived on Brazilian shores by the dawn of the 17th century. They were hauled into forced labor in gold mines, to harvest sugar in the sun, or to bake in their own skin over scalding cauldrons in boiling houses, where raw sugarcane was processed. When Brazil’s leaders finally abolished slavery nearly 300 years later — the last country to do so — between four and five million people had been trafficked in from Africa. New arrivals were publicly whipped to ensure subordination, raped on sugar mill floors by camp masters, and if they escaped to the hills and were recaptured, they were mutilated or decapitated before big crowds.