Robert A. Caro’s ‘Working’ gives a glimpse into the biographer’s mind

“That changed everything,” Caro writes. “As soon as we had moved there, as soon as the people of the Hill Country realized we were there to stay, their attitude towards us softened; they started to talk to me in a different way.” He also was able to write in a different way, to imagine, for example, how Johnson’s mother, Rebekah, looked out over “an endless vista of hills, hills on which there was visible not a single house … hills on which nothing moved, empty shills with, above them, empty sky; a hawk circling silently overhead was an event.”