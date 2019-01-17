Finding a geography of home in the Inland Empire

If you are stuck in slow traffic as you drive through our region at night, you can see part of a movie at the Rubidoux Drive-In, shown in Julius Shulman’s “Rubidoux Drive-In” just as I remember it, a precisely landscaped dream of Saturday night, where the cars faced the screen like dutiful ships docked at each speaker. I was the oldest of five, and we were free to wander the aisles between the chrome-bumpered cars. My future husband and I saw “Carrie” there. Now, he loads lawn chairs into his truck bed for movies with our adult daughters during their visits. We are the people who not only see movies there but also go to the swap meet on Sundays for the essentials in life, sold in the big parking lot, laid out on tables and truck beds and under tents: clothes and tacos and pots and pans and car parts and tools.