Review: Carolyn Forché’s memoir reveals beauty of El Salvador, brutality of civil war

Throughout the necessary grisly recounting of what she witnessed, we hear Gomez constantly admonishing Forché to: “pay closer attention. Someday you will be talking to your own people. Writing for your own people. I promise you that it is going to be difficult to get Americans to believe what is happening here. For one thing, this is outside the realm of their imaginations. For another, it isn’t in their interest to believe you. For a third, it is possible that we are not human beings to them.”