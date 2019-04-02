Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett shares her road from Chicago to the White House

It was the hardest part. I picked the story about the race speech and about the dinner for the women staffers to show why diversity is a strength — that's the point I was trying to make. If he didn't have diverse views talking about whether or not to give the race speech, maybe he wouldn't have given it. It was helpful to have people affirming what he wanted to do — the other people couldn't see that. With the women in the White House, people were thinking things were going perfectly fine and weren't noticing the voices were shrinking. Being the person who could provide a different perspective is important.