Bookseller campaign #BookstoresAgainstBorders organizes donations for migrant legal aid

"Imagining is an engine of hope and strength that is absolutely necessary if we are going to get through this human rights crisis without feeling small and robbed of our agency and power," Taylor said. "And maybe next time it's not raising money for RAICES, maybe next time it's a walk out and a march, maybe it's phone banking and calling representatives, maybe it's a caravan to the border. Whatever we're going to do, we need to do it, and we need each other to do it."