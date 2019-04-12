‘Midnight in Chernobyl’ reveals the nuclear disaster's untold story

It also helped precipitate the demise of the Soviet Union. And this — the dissolution of the geopolitical entity in which it occurred — has contributed to its effacement: buried under the accretions of history like the radioactive debris smothered by “absorbents” during its cleanup. Thirty-three years later, what happened exactly at Chernobyl? This question is now the subject of a boomlet of interest in the English-speaking world. Last year, Harvard historian Serhii Plokhy published an acclaimed account of the accident; next month HBO will air a miniseries dramatizing it. And in “Midnight in Chernobyl” Anglo-American journalist Adam Higginbotham gives it the long-form narrative treatment. The result is a riveting, deeply reported reconstruction of a disaster rooted in the odd Ponzi-like unreality of late-period Marxism-Leninism, its culture of morbid secrecy and the arrogance of its technocratic elite. Shot through with Soviet machismo, Stakhanovite feats of industry and improvisation in the face of seemingly overwhelming odds, it culminates in a battle to prevent disaster from escalating into apocalypse that evokes the Red Army halting Hitler’s Wehrmacht at Stalingrad.