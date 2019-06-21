‘Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am’ director reveals how he captured the novelist’s intimate moments

They were in the details. When she talked about her family leaving the South and how her mother told her that was the first time she'd had white bread and Toni adds, “Which is the worst thing ever.” Or when I asked how she got to her first job in publishing up in Syracuse and she told about borrowing her father's car and going with her sister but then she told this marvelous story about her father's previous car, which had no brakes. Those kind of details were so delicious.