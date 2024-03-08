A Paradise All Your Own Awaits on Fiji’s Newest Island Destination

There’s just something about… Nawi Island.

This island paradise like no other – Fiji’s most exclusive bay, and one of the most exciting new island destinations on the planet – offers something that few true tropical islands can give: namely, everything.

From a dedicated berth accommodating everything from personal craft to superyachts, Nawi island is the kind of getaway destination that caters to a very specific clientele. Furthermore, the real estate opportunities offer a place to call home after a long sail or a the end of a spontaneous trip – it’s yours to visit as you please.

“Having visited by boat many marinas in the South Pacific, there is no question that Nawi is going to be the jewel of them all. It has a great mix of utility and facility appeal that will put the marina on the map. The bones are well and truly there now.” — Michael Whittaker, MW Mortgages New Zealand

Yet despite the overt beauty and unmatched opportunity, it’s the details truly make Nawi special.

REAL ESTATE

Nawi Island presents an opportunity for a select few to own an exclusive private island home – 38 subdivided and freehold villa properties within an island landscape: a rarity in the Fiji Islands.

The second phase of this continually developing resort island is 15 “off-the-plan” villa and land packages available for purchase, which will be managed by the developers themselves, from design through to construction and finish.

These villa estates sit adjacent to an upcoming tourist resort overlooking Fiji’s largest marina – the Nawi Island Marina. Both land and berths are available immediately for purchase, with phase two estates capable of closing within three months of a signed sale and purchase agreement, and phase three within 18 months of signing or after completion of the villa constructs. These properties are unique, and the sale time is limited – acting quickly will prove advantageous to avoid missing out.

NAWI ISLAND MARINA & FACILITIES

The marina is built to Australian standards and certified up to Category 5 cyclone resistance. It features 132 berths, 17 of which are for superyachts (from 70 to over 275 feet), and also includes a seaplane dock. Its horseshoe shape shelters and protects from severe wave action and wind effects. Marina facilities include fuel, sewer pump out, power, fresh water, spacious tropical bathrooms, 24-hour CCTV/security and Wi-Fi.

KOROVESA ISLAND SERVICES

The Marina is affixed to Korovesa Island. The island’s luxury services include a Marina administration office, restaurant and Skipper’s Bar, Immersion Fiji Water Activities & Tours, Yacht Help services, convenience store, a private meeting/training room, a currency exchange outlet, banking and laundry service.

The marina continues to develop. Services will also soon include a boutique, coffee shop, beach club with infinity pool, swim-up bar, cabanas, massage and spa, and a Beach Club restaurant, events bar and refueling dock.

Across the water, Nawi Island’s very own boatyard is currently under construction. The 11-acre property will have hardstand slots capable of storing 150 craft and will feature a travel lift capable of accommodating yachts of up to 75 tons and up to 85 feet long. It will be the only full-utility boatyard in the northern part of Fiji.

ACT NOW

An opportunity to own a true piece of paradise is so rare and one-of-a-kind that hesitation could make it impossible. Contact any of the below for more information, and start a new chapter on Nawi Island.

For berth bookings visit: https://nawiisland.com/marina or contact:

Email: grace@nawiisland.com

Mobile: (679) 9920 883

To register your interest in this exclusive tropical lifestyle, please contact:

Email: melvin@nawiisland.com

Mobile: (679) 893-0001