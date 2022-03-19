Russian videos are said to show hypersonic airstrikes in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry released videos showing what it said were airstrikes using its latest hypersonic missile, Kinzhal, on Ukrainian military vehicles and on a warehouse. The ministry said one video showed an airstrike on a reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian army by a high-precision missile system. It said four off-road military vehicles were destroyed. Another video showed what it said was a Ukrainian military warehouse hit by a missile. The Associated Press has no independent means of verifying the videos.