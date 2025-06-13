Federal judge blocks Trump’s firing of Consumer Product Safety Commission members

President Trump speaks to reporters after signing executive orders regarding nuclear energy in the Oval Office of the White House on May 23 in Washington.

A federal judge has blocked the terminations of three Democratic members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission after they were fired by President Trump in his effort to assert more power over independent federal agencies.

The commission helps protect consumers from dangerous products by issuing recalls, suing errant companies and more. Trump announced last month his decision to fire the three Democrats on the five-member commission. They were serving seven-year terms after being nominated by President Biden.

After suing the Trump administration last month, the fired commissioners received a ruling in their favor Friday; it will likely be appealed.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs argued the case was clearcut. Federal statute states that the president can fire commissioners “for neglect of duty or malfeasance in office but for no other cause” — allegations that have not been made against the commissioners in question.

But attorneys for the Trump administration assert that the statute is unconstitutional because the president’s authority extends to dismissing federal employees who “exercise significant executive power,” according to court filings.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Maddox agreed with the plaintiffs, declaring their dismissals unlawful.

He had previously denied their request for a temporary restraining order, which would have reinstated them on an interim basis. That decision came just days after the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority declined to reinstate board members of two other independent agencies, endorsing a robust view of presidential power. The court said that the Constitution appears to give the president the authority to fire the board members “without cause.” Its three liberal justices dissented.

In his written opinion filed Friday, Maddox presented a more limited view of the president’s authority, finding “no constitutional defect” in the statute that prohibits such terminations. He ordered that the plaintiffs be allowed to resume their duties as product safety commissioners.

The ruling adds to a larger ongoing legal battle over a 90-year-old Supreme Court decision known as Humphrey’s Executor. In that case from 1935, the court unanimously held that presidents cannot fire independent board members without cause. The decision ushered in an era of powerful independent federal agencies tasked with regulating labor relations, employment discrimination, the airwaves and much else. But it has long rankled conservative legal theorists who argue the modern administrative state gets the Constitution all wrong because such agencies should answer to the president.

During a hearing before Maddox last week, arguments focused largely on the nature of the Consumer Product Safety Commission and its powers, specifically whether it exercises “substantial executive authority.”

Maddox, a Biden nominee, noted the difficulty of cleanly characterizing such functions. He also noted that Trump was breaking from precedent by firing the three commissioners, rather than following the usual process of making his own nominations when the opportunity arose.

Abigail Stout, an attorney representing the Trump administration, argued that any restrictions on the president’s removal power would violate his constitutional authority.

After Trump announced the Democrats’ firings, four Democratic U.S. senators sent a letter to the president urging him to reverse course.

“This move compromises the ability of the federal government to apply data-driven product safety rules to protect Americans nationwide, away from political influence,” they wrote.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission was created in 1972. Its five members must maintain a partisan split, with no more than three representing the president’s party. They serve staggered terms.

That structure ensures that each president has “the opportunity to influence, but not control,” the commission, attorneys for the plaintiffs wrote in court filings. They argued the recent terminations could jeopardize the commission’s independence.

Attorney Nick Sansone, who represents the three commissioners, praised the ruling Friday.

“Today’s opinion reaffirms that the President is not above the law,” he said in a statement.

