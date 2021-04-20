Memory Care Solutions You Can Live With

According to the Alzheimer’s Association®, there are approximately 690,000 people over 65 currently living with Alzheimer’s disease in California. Fortunately, our state also contains some of the country’s best senior living facilities. If you or a loved one suffers from such devastating health issues as dementia or Alzheimer’s, get help now.

Many families experience burnout when caring for their mom or dad, husband or wife facing declining memory. If it becomes too much to handle on your own, reach out for assistance. Symptoms of caregiver burnout include anger, frustration, depression and worsening health. Although you may resist seeking help at first, it truly benefits both caregiver and patient in the long run.

One is diagnosed with dementia after experiencing a progressive decline in cognitive and/or behavioral function for six months or more. Alzheimer’s is actually a brain disease that causes dementia and eventually leads to behavioral and physical changes. While it is most common among seniors, nearly 200,000 Americans under age 65 also suffer from younger-onset Alzheimer’s today.

Southern California offers a wealth of residential communities that specifically cater to individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Prices generally range from about $3,000 to $8,600 per month. Memory care facilities offer 24/7 care, and can vary from small houses with live-in staff to larger assisted living facilities within a larger senior living community.

Another possibility is round-the-clock at home care. If you decide to go that route, be sure to screen applicants thoroughly and check references. Begin with a trial period to judge how your loved one interacts with them and vice versa. It’s one thing to answer interview questions, but quite another to fit in with you and your family members.

There’s almost nothing more stressful than watching a person you love suffer through dementia. Just remember, you’re not alone. Millions have trod this path before, making it easier to find the help you need through resources such as this one, as well as your doctor, the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) and elsewhere.