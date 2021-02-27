A Laguna Beach Fred Briggs Masterpiece

The Barn House, created by Fred Briggs, one of the world’s top residential architects, is a masterpiece offering dramatic views of Laguna Beach. The original Bauhaus-style with oak barn exterior has been perfectly refined by employing three materials for renovation: steel, wood and glass, allowing this home to blend into the canyon beyond. Expansive walls of windows welcome light and views inside, while the two-story fireplace forms a warm heart for the home, ensuring comfort from inside to out. The four-sided-infinity-edge pool is the centerpiece of the outdoor entertainment areas. This home includes four balconies, endless walking paths and a private orchard.

Location: 2020 Donna Drive, Laguna Beach 92651

Asking price: $6,995,000

Year built: 2006

Living area: 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Over 4-acre lot; stunning ocean views; infinity pool; Boffi kitchen; finest materials throughout; world famous architect; walls of glass; private orchard

Contact: Sean Stanfield, Pacific Sotheby’s International Real Estate

949.244.9057

sean@stanfieldrealestate.com

seanstanfield.com

DRE#: 01024996