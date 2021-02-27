Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Orange County

A Laguna Beach Fred Briggs Masterpiece

briggs
Hillside in this Fred Briggs home in Laguna Beach.
(Pacific Sotheby’s International Real Estate)
Share

The Barn House, created by Fred Briggs, one of the world’s top residential architects, is a masterpiece offering dramatic views of Laguna Beach. The original Bauhaus-style with oak barn exterior has been perfectly refined by employing three materials for renovation: steel, wood and glass, allowing this home to blend into the canyon beyond. Expansive walls of windows welcome light and views inside, while the two-story fireplace forms a warm heart for the home, ensuring comfort from inside to out. The four-sided-infinity-edge pool is the centerpiece of the outdoor entertainment areas. This home includes four balconies, endless walking paths and a private orchard.

Location: 2020 Donna Drive, Laguna Beach 92651

Asking price: $6,995,000

Year built: 2006

Living area: 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Over 4-acre lot; stunning ocean views; infinity pool; Boffi kitchen; finest materials throughout; world famous architect; walls of glass; private orchard

Contact: Sean Stanfield, Pacific Sotheby’s International Real Estate
949.244.9057
sean@stanfieldrealestate.com
seanstanfield.com
DRE#: 01024996

Orange County

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement