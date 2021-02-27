A Laguna Beach Fred Briggs Masterpiece
The Barn House, created by Fred Briggs, one of the world’s top residential architects, is a masterpiece offering dramatic views of Laguna Beach. The original Bauhaus-style with oak barn exterior has been perfectly refined by employing three materials for renovation: steel, wood and glass, allowing this home to blend into the canyon beyond. Expansive walls of windows welcome light and views inside, while the two-story fireplace forms a warm heart for the home, ensuring comfort from inside to out. The four-sided-infinity-edge pool is the centerpiece of the outdoor entertainment areas. This home includes four balconies, endless walking paths and a private orchard.
Location: 2020 Donna Drive, Laguna Beach 92651
Asking price: $6,995,000
Year built: 2006
Living area: 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Over 4-acre lot; stunning ocean views; infinity pool; Boffi kitchen; finest materials throughout; world famous architect; walls of glass; private orchard
Contact: Sean Stanfield, Pacific Sotheby’s International Real Estate
949.244.9057
sean@stanfieldrealestate.com
seanstanfield.com
DRE#: 01024996