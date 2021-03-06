Laguna Beach Oceanfront

This striking contemporary residence opens to a magnificent seaside garden set right upon one of Laguna’s most scenic private beaches. Over 7,000 square feet of exquisite design and construction include beautiful entertaining and private areas - all with astounding beach, whitewater and ocean views.

A sumptuous master suite, a media/theater area, an ocean view office suite, several large view terraces, a commercial elevator servicing all floors, and an oceanfront swimming pool are just some of this home’s finer points. Inquire for more details. Shown only by appointment to satisfactorily pre-qualified buyers.

Location: 25 Bay Drive, Laguna Beach 92651

Asking price: $29,900,000

Year built: 2003

Living area: 7,000 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: A sumptuous master suite; a media/theater area; ocean view office suite; several large view terraces; a commercial elevator servicing all floors; oceanfront swimming pool

Contact: Rob Giem, Compass

949.933.7046

rob@robgiem.com

robgiem.com

DRE#: 01082750