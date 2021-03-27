Gated Oceanfront Property

Here’s a rare opportunity to own one of just fifteen homes set on the sand in Lagunita. Rich with history and charm, the comfortable, spacious residence is enveloped by the sights and sounds of the seaside. Three levels of generous living space perfectly frame enchanting views of the Pacific, while three expansive terraces offer an ideal environment for outdoor living and entertaining alongside a spectacular natural panorama. Ideally situated, this property features its own private portion of the beach - and is just steps to scenic and iconic Victoria Beach. This is the perfect opportunity to live within a private, gated oceanfront enclave, or explore redevelopment in this exceptional setting.

Location: 20 Lagunita, Laguna Beach, 92651

Asking price: $11,000,000

Year built: 1940

Living area: 3,500 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Oceanfront; gated community; endless opportunities and stunning views

Contact: Sean Stanfield, Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

949.244.9057

sean@stanfieldrealestate.com

seanstanfield.com

DRE#: 01024996