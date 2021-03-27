Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Orange County

Gated Oceanfront Property

Hot Property 3_27
(Photo courtesy of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
Share

Here’s a rare opportunity to own one of just fifteen homes set on the sand in Lagunita. Rich with history and charm, the comfortable, spacious residence is enveloped by the sights and sounds of the seaside. Three levels of generous living space perfectly frame enchanting views of the Pacific, while three expansive terraces offer an ideal environment for outdoor living and entertaining alongside a spectacular natural panorama. Ideally situated, this property features its own private portion of the beach - and is just steps to scenic and iconic Victoria Beach. This is the perfect opportunity to live within a private, gated oceanfront enclave, or explore redevelopment in this exceptional setting.

Location: 20 Lagunita, Laguna Beach, 92651

Asking price: $11,000,000

Year built: 1940

Living area: 3,500 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Oceanfront; gated community; endless opportunities and stunning views

Contact: Sean Stanfield, Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
949.244.9057
sean@stanfieldrealestate.com
seanstanfield.com
DRE#: 01024996

Orange County
Advertisement