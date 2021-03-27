Gated Oceanfront Property
Here’s a rare opportunity to own one of just fifteen homes set on the sand in Lagunita. Rich with history and charm, the comfortable, spacious residence is enveloped by the sights and sounds of the seaside. Three levels of generous living space perfectly frame enchanting views of the Pacific, while three expansive terraces offer an ideal environment for outdoor living and entertaining alongside a spectacular natural panorama. Ideally situated, this property features its own private portion of the beach - and is just steps to scenic and iconic Victoria Beach. This is the perfect opportunity to live within a private, gated oceanfront enclave, or explore redevelopment in this exceptional setting.
Location: 20 Lagunita, Laguna Beach, 92651
Asking price: $11,000,000
Year built: 1940
Living area: 3,500 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Oceanfront; gated community; endless opportunities and stunning views
Contact: Sean Stanfield, Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
949.244.9057
sean@stanfieldrealestate.com
seanstanfield.com
DRE#: 01024996