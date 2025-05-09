Advertisement
California

Computer glitch sparks shutdown of Bay Area Rapid Transit, thousands of commuters stranded

A light rail station.
Bay Area Rapid Transit cars stop at the Embarcadero Station in San Francisco.
(Getty Images)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 

Commuters found themselves stranded at train stations across the Bay Area after a computer issue knocked out service Friday morning, transit officials said.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) was completely out of service according to an alert sent out just after 5 a.m. The glitch caused a systemwide outage.

“Due to a computer networking problem BART service is suspended system wide until further notice,” BART officials shared in the alert. “Seek alternate means of transportation.”

It wasn’t clear when the issue might be resolved. The train system, which connects the San Francisco Peninsula with communities in the East Bay and South Bay, is used by more than 150,000 commuters most weekday mornings, according to transit data.

The outage had caused major headaches and commuting issues Friday morning. BART officials encouraged riders to find transportation alternatives on its site.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Grace Toohey

