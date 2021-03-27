Water Views Throughout

This secluded, custom home features ocean and channel views throughout the main living level and master wing and a relaxed-yet-sophisticated ambiance throughout. The main level offers an open concept, replete with a dining room with built in credenza and shelving; kitchen with wine storage, copious cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and sprawling counters; and a living room with fireplace and mantel, water views and access to the large entertainer’s deck. Situated in a prime location on the south side of PCH -the home is within walking distance to the beach, Begonia Park, and all the shops and restaurants the Village has to offer.

Location: 2360 Bayside, Corona del Mar 92625

Asking price: $4,395,000 Year built: 2007

Living area: 3,025 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Elevator serving all three levels; 2 en-suite secondary bedrooms; a laundry room with tons of storage; a backyard idyllic for lounging; and a 2-car side-by-side garage plus driveway parking

Contact: Casey Lesher, Coldwell Banker Realty

949.702.7047

caseylesher@gmail.com

caseylesher.com

DRE#: 01795953